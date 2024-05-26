Nearly 100 intl. figures sign condolence book at Iran office in NY

The UN members’ representatives signed the book of condolence, which opened for four days at Iran’s office, to express sympathy with the Iranian nation and government and the families of the victims.

One of the visitors was Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres who sympathized with Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani and his deputy Zahra Ershadi over the tragic incident.

The UN chief also offered his condolences to the great Iranian nation and government.

Also, the Deputy Secretary General of the UN Amina Mohammed from Nigeria signed the book of condolence and wrote on it to honor Martyr Raisi and his companions.

The 78th President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis visited Iran’s office to pay tribute to the late president and foreign minister.

Also, Jews from Neturei Karta – an anti-Zionism Jewish group – paid a visit to Iran’s office to honor the martyred president and foreign minister.

In a related development, the UN General Assembly at its first session after the May 19 copter crash dedicated one minute of silence to the late Iranian president and foreign minister.

The UNGA is scheduled to hold a ceremony in commemoration of the Iranian martyrs on May 30.

Also, the UN Security Council and the ambassadors of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries have observed a minute of silence for the president and foreign minister during their sessions held after the crash. And the flag of the UN flew at half-mast.

The interest section of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Washington and the Islamic Center in the American city did hold a commemoration ceremony for the copter crash victims.

Ebrahim Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after the helicopter carrying him and his entourage including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

Raisi was buried at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) – the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims – in northeast Iran on Thursday.

