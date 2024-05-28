Russian envoy: Tehran-Moscow trade volume must increase

Zhiltsov said in an exclusive interview with IRNA that the trade volume between Iran and Russia is a little over four billion dollars, which is insignificant considering the existing capacity.

He said the joint Iran-Russia economic commission emphasized the need to expand bilateral cooperation in space, aviation, shipbuilding, peaceful nuclear energy, oil and gas production and refining, transportation, science, medicine, agriculture, finance, education, culture, and tourism sectors.

He also pointed out that some 6.5 million Russian tourists visited Turkiye in 2023, but only 10,000 Russians toured Iran in the same year, calling for joint efforts to increase the figure.

Creating a new world order

The consul general also noted that the two friendly states could play a key role in creating a new world order free from unilateralism to guarantee a just world.

In the current situation, Iran and Russia’s support for each other at the international level is of great importance, he said, adding that holding different economic, political, scientific, and sports events is a strategic endeavor to this end.

Roadmap for Isfahan-Tatarstan coop.

Zhiltsov also referred to the articulation of a roadmap to pave the way for improving cooperation between Iran’s Isfahan and Russia’s Tatarstan cities, adding that the Russian consulate general in Isfahan plans to expand collaborations with Iran’s chamber of commerce, higher education and religious centers.

He also noted that the two sides intend to develop relations among different Russian regions with Iranian provinces such as Yazd and Kerman.

The Russian official noted that Isfahan is a wonderful, cultural, authentic, clean, cozy and comfortable city, and called for more cooperation between Isfahan and Saint Petersburg.

Relations between Isfahan, Russian cities

The Russian envoy said that the relations between Isfahan and various cities of Russia address practical dimensions.

Isfahan, presently, is expanding ties with St. Petersburg and the Republic of Tatarstan, he said.

St. Petersburg, the cultural capital of Russia, has a very interesting history and is an industrial, scientific center with a very high capacity, he underlined.

In addition to St. Petersburg and Tatarstan, he proposed that ties with Moscow be examined because cooperation with the Russian capital could bring great benefits to the parties.

The 20th anniversary of the sisterhood of St. Petersburg and Isfahan is to be celebrated in the three last months of the year (October-December), he announced.

‘Isfahan, Tatarstan have potential to become sister cities’

Some prerequisites including a roadmap for the development of cooperation are being carried out between Isfahan and Tatarstan, he said.

The possibility of signing a sisterhood agreement between the Republic of Tatarstan and Isfahan province is being examined, he further noted.

