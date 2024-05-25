Russia, Iran emphasize strengthening bilateral relations

According to IRNA, Lavrov in a telephone call with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Bagheri Kani on Saturday night (May 25) first expressed his condolences and sympathy on the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in last Sunday’s tragic copter crash.

The top Russian diplomat then emphasized his country's diligence, desire and determination in pursuing and strengthening the relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Bagheri Kani, for his part, expressed gratitude and appreciation for the message of condolences from top Russian officials and the country’s announcement for its readiness to cooperate with the search operation for the ill-fated helicopter carrying the Iranian President and Foreign Minister.

“Multilateralism and strengthening relations are the strategic choice of the two countries, Iran and Russia, to shape a just world”, the top Iranian diplomat told Lavrov, stressing that “the Islamic Republic of Iran is also walking strongly in this direction as in the past”.

The two foreign ministers also discussed and reviewed the planning and promotion of multilateral cooperation in the coming days.

Earlier, Bagheri Kani wrote in Farsi on his X account that in the continuation of diplomatic meetings and contacts, he received a phone call from Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, and they discussed the bilateral and multilateral programs together.

