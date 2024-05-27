Iran, Russia expanded ties in Raisi's tenure: Russian official

On the sideline of signing the Book of Condolence in Iran's Embassy in Moscow on Monday, Babakov told IRNA that President Raisi's contribution to the development of relations between Iran and Russia was valuable, adding that Raisi's constancy of opinion and insistence on moving in the direction of ideals are worthy of honor and respect.



Babakov added that Iran's membership in the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was an expression of the responsibility of the late president of Iran towards the people of this country.

In his remarks, he said that Raisi's death is a great loss, and it is most important that the actions taken by the Iranian president will continue in the future.

