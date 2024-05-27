Supreme Leader to new parliament: Taking oath of office not a theatrical move

The leader issued the message on Monday as the 12th Majlis was sworn in for a four-year term.

“The oath of office the lawmakers take is not ceremonial and theatrical, but it is a real oath that creates responsibility for them,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, advising the parliamentarians to take this fact into consideration during their entire tenure, and put their commitment to the oath as a basis to judge their own performance.

He also called on the new parliament to be a source of tranquility and hope for the nation, advising the lawmakers against consuming their time in futile political quarrels, which he described as seriously detrimental, to avoid ruining their time in office.

Ayatollah Khamenei advised the legislative body to maintain interaction with other branches of the government, calling on the MPs to behave patiently with each other and remain committed to their moral obligations.

He also reminded them that their main task is to strive to safeguard national interests. For that reason, the leader said, the lawmakers should follow up on the issues of their constituencies within a broader vision of the major issues of the country.

Further in his message, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude toward the previous parliament for its hard work.

The new Majlis is beginning its term following nationwide elections held on March 1 and a runoff vote on May 10 in 22 constituencies in 15 provinces.

