Iran and Tunisia show determination to reinforce scientific ties

Tehran, IRNA – Hossein Simaee-Sarraf, Minister of Science, Research and Technology, and with his Tunisian counterpart, Mondher Belaid, reaffirmed their commitment to advancing scientific, academic, and research cooperation.

The two officials emphasized the importance of expanding scientific exchanges among Islamic countries, strengthening academic collaboration, and implementing scientific agreements.

Simaee-Sarraf described the second Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform, held on May 18, as a valuable opportunity to deepen scientific relations among Islamic countries, calling for the reduction of the gap among Islamic countries.

Iran is ready to grant scholarships to a number of Tunisian students and facilitate greater participation of Tunisian professors and students in Iran, particularly in the field of Arabic language and literature, he noted.

Simaee-Sarraf expressed Iran’s willingness to cooperate in the development of joint technology parks.

Meanwhile, Belaid said that the cultural and scientific commonalities between the two countries pave the ground for strengthening academic cooperation.

He also suggested using the capacity of Iran’s technology park to develop similar models in its country.

