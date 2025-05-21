Iran dismisses allegations that it violated U.N. arms embargo on Yemen

New York, IRNA – Amir-Saeid Iravani, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, says that the claim regarding the Islamic Republic’s violation of the U.N. arms embargo on Yemen is entirely baseless.

Iravani made these remarks during a U.N. Security Council meeting titled “Strengthening Maritime Security through International Cooperation for Global Stability” in New York on Tuesday.

He further said that Tehran has consistently denied any involvement in activities that would breach Security Council resolutions.

The full text of his speech comes as follows:

We congratulate Greece on assuming the Presidency of the Security Council and thank it for convening this timely open debate.

Freedom of navigation is a cornerstone of international law, and maritime security is essential to its protection. Together, they support global peace, stability, and the uninterrupted flow of trade.

Today, however, these principles face serious and growing threats, from piracy, transnational organized crime, and trafficking, to cyberattacks on maritime infrastructure.

These challenges are further exacerbated by unilateral coercive measures, the continued military presence of certain powers, acts of aggression, and the politicization of maritime security under the guise of safeguarding freedom of navigation.

As a major coastal nation bordering the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, Iran has long contributed to the safety and stability of the Strait of Hormuz.

Our naval forces also play a key role in securing strategic corridors, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the northern Indian Ocean, ensuring safe passage for commercial and oil vessels and contributing to regional and international maritime security.

Iran has consistently emphasized that enduring maritime stability requires inclusive regional cooperation. Unfortunately, unilateral coercive measures (UCMs), particularly the extraterritorial sanctions imposed by the United States, undermine collective efforts.

These illegal actions have severed legitimate trade ties, led to the unlawful seizure of Iranian oil cargo, and violated international law and the UN Charter, threatening the safety of global navigation.

Maritime security must not be selective or subject to unilateral interpretations. It must be upheld universally, based on international law, non-discrimination, and full respect for state sovereignty.

Iran remains fully committed to international maritime law and cooperates with all responsible stakeholders to ensure sea lanes remain open, secure, and governed by the rule of law, not by the rule of force.

Before concluding, Mr. President, we categorically reject the baseless, politically motivated accusations made by the representatives of the United States and the Israeli regime.

These accusations are not only misleading but also deliberately attempt to distort the realities in the region in order to deflect attention from the root causes of instability and insecurity in the Red Sea and beyond.

The allegation that Iran is violating the UN arms embargo on Yemen is entirely unfounded. Iran has consistently rejected any involvement in activities that would contravene relevant Security Council resolutions. Resolution 2216 (2015) has been repeatedly misused by the United States to justify its unlawful unilateral measures beyond the Council’s mandate.

Let me be clear: the root causes of instability in the Red Sea and the wider region stem from Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza and its continued aggression and occupation across the region, carried out with full U.S. support and complete impunity.

This reality cannot be ignored or deflected by disinformation. The Security Council must address these underlying causes and uphold the international legal order upon which global maritime peace and security depend.

