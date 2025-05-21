Rahmani-Fazli appointed ambassador to China.

Tehran, IRNA – Former Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli has been appointed as the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced the appointment on the sidelines of the commemoration ceremony for the Martyrs of Service, including former President Ebrahim Raisi, former Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and their companions, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan Province on May 19, 2024.

Rahmani-Fazli holds a master's degree in Human Geography from Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and a Ph.D. in Human Geography from Tarbiat Modares University. He has been serving as an Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Earth Sciences at Shahid Beheshti University.

