Pezeshkian highlights humble lives of Martyrs of Service

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the modest lifestyles of late President Ebrahim Raisi and other Martyrs of Service as a strong rebuttal to the hostile claims made by adversaries of the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at a ceremony in the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday honoring Raisi and other officials who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last year, Pezeshkian said that their humble way of life reflected their commitment to serving the nation.

He cited Raisi’s mother’s simple home in Mashhad and Raisi’s own modest residence, similar to colleagues in standard government housing, as evidence refuting foreign propaganda against Iranian authorities.

Earlier, on the eve of the first anniversary of the crash, Pezeshkian met with the families of the martyrs at their residences.

The president criticized foreign propaganda against Iranian officials, arguing that their honest and modest lifestyles disproved the claims.

Pezeshkian also condemned negative remarks made by foreign figures, notably comments by the U.S. President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia, arguing that those responsible for global exploitation and terrorism unfairly label Iranian officials.

He concluded by affirming his administration’s commitment to upholding the legacy of service and selflessness exemplified by Raisi and his companions.

The Iranian Parliament has commenced a tribute to the esteemed Martyrs of Service, marking the first anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of then-President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions.

President Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six others, tragically lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in the mountains in East Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran on May 19, 2024.

He was laid to rest at the Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the Iranian northeastern city of Mashhad.

