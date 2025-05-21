Parliament pays tribute to late President Ebrahim Raisi and other Martyrs of Service

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Parliament has commenced a tribute to the esteemed Martyrs of Service, marking the first anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of then-President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions.

The commemoration brought together senior officials of the Islamic Republic, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf.

Ministers, high-ranking military and security officials, and the families of the martyrs attended the event on Wednesday to pay their respects.

President Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six others, tragically lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in the mountains in East Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran on May 19, 2024.

He was laid to rest at the Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the Iranian northeastern city of Mashhad.

Earlier, on the eve of the first anniversary of the crash, Pezeshkian met with the families of the martyrs at their residences.

