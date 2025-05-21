May 21, 2025, 11:37 AM
Iran and Belarus stress expanding military ties

Army Commander Brigadier General Abdolrahim Mousavi (right) is meeting Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus Vladimir Nikolaevich Kupriyanyuk on May 21, 2025.

The Iranian Army chief and visiting deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus emphasized the enhancement of defense and military relations.

Tehran, IRNA – Army Commander Brigadier General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus Vladimir Nikolaevich Kupriyanyuk underline developing military cooperation.

During the meeting, the details of which were published on Wednesday, the two sides stressed the importance of reinforcing bilateral cooperation in training, experiences exchange, and the development of defense and military relations.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh had visited Belarus on March 12, 2025, during which he emphasized the enhancement of military ties, describing it a significant step towatd strengthening bilateral relations.

