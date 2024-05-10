Supreme Leader casts his vote, says runoff is as important as first round

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that participating in elections is a national duty that all citizens must observe. He added, “There is no difference between the first and second stages of elections; the second stage complements the first.”

Elections, he emphasized, are a fundamental task for the country and its people. They signify the participation, will, and decision of the people. Therefore, it is the national duty of every person who desires the country’s progress and aims for great goals to actively participate in elections.

The parliamentary elections were held on Friday, March 1, 2024. Voting took place at 59,000 polling stations across the country, with more than 15,000 candidates competing for 290 seats in the Iranian parliament. In the second round of the election, candidates vied for the remaining 44 seats in the parliament. 246 candidates were elected in the first round of voting, according to Iran’s Interior Ministry.

