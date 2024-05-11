Iran announces final list of elected lawmakers for Tehran

Spokesman of the Election Headquarters Mohsen Eslami on Saturday announced the names of 16 candidates who won the runoff race in the Tehran constituency a day earlier.

With the newly announced winners, the fate of all 30 seats allocated to the Tehran constituency in the new parliament has now been decided. The remaining 14 seats were already decided in the first round of the parliamentary elections held on March 1.

The Friday runoff vote was held to fill 45 vacant seats at the 12th parliament. It was held in 22 constituencies in a total of 15 provinces including Tabriz, Isfahan, Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, Gorgan, Fars and Lorestan, among others.

4194**4354