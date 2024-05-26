Yemen’s PM renews support for Axis of Resistance

According to Al Mayadeen, Habtour referred to the meeting of the leaders of the resistance that was held on the sidelines of the commemoration ceremony of martyr Raisi in Tehran, saying, “We salute the leaders of the resistance who gathered to draw the plan of the resistance in Tehran.”

Iran plays an important role in supporting the Palestinian people, he said, adding that Tehran and Sana’a share a common concern in this regard.

“Sana’a is proud to be a member of the Axis of Resistance,” he maintained.

He criticized certain countries that possess thousands of weapons facilities but have not taken any action to support Palestine.

“We have used our facilities to support the Palestinian people,” he stated.

“We were able to have an international presence in the Red Sea and the Sea of ​​Oman, and it was expanded to the Mediterranean Sea in support of the people of Gaza,” Habtour said.

The Axis of Resistance is the only front that will guarantee the restoration of the rights of the Palestinian people, he stated.

