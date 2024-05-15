Yemen targets American destroyer in Red Sea

The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the US destroyer "Maysun" in the Red Sea with a number of appropriate naval missiles, and the hit was accurate, General Yahya Saree said.

He pointed out that the naval , the missile, and air forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a joint operation in which they targeted the ship “Destiny” in the Red Sea, and the hit was accurate.

"The targeting of the ship came after it violated the passage ban decision of ships heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, by heading to the port of Umm al-Rashrash in the 20th of last April using deception and concealment claiming that it was heading to another port," he added.

The Yemeni general further noted that however, it was under monitoring and follow-up by our Armed Forces, and warnings were sent to the ship not to enter the ports of the Occupied Palestine, but it insisted on violating the ban order and became on the list of targeted ships prohibited from sailing in the area of operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces, with Allah's help and with the support of our beloved Yemeni people and all free people of the nation, continue to carry out their military operations in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in defense of beloved Yemen, these operations will not stop untill lifting the siege and stopping the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," a statement by Yemeni Armed Forces said.

