Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack on Eilat port

In a statement, the resistance movement said it conducted a drone strike against a vital target in Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat) on Friday evening.

It said the attack was carried out in line with standing against the occupation of the Israeli regime, assisting the residents of the Gaza Strip and responding to the Zionists’ massacre of civilian Palestinians.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror groups, also conducted drone attacks in Eilat on May 15, 17, and 20, 2024.

The group has warned the Israeli regime that its fighters will intensify their attacks on the positions of the regime if the occupying forces continue their strikes on Gaza.

