Iraqi resistance launches drone attack on Eilat Port

In a statement released on Monday, the Iraqi resistance announced that its forces targeted the military airbase of the Israeli regime in the Port of Eilat with two drones.

The resistance carried out the operation in support of the people of Gaza and in response to the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on the besieged strip.

Israeli news outlets also reported that the Iron Dome system has been activated in the city of Eilat in southern occupied Palestine.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out 243 operations against the Zionist regime since the beginning of the bloody war in Gaza in October last year.

So far, nearly 35,000 people, mostly children and women, have been killed in the enclave.

