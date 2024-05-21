May 21, 2024, 9:53 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85484597
T T
3 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Iraqi resistance launches drone attack on Eilat Port

May 21, 2024, 9:53 AM
News ID: 85484597
Iraqi resistance launches drone attack on Eilat Port

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it has conducted a drone strike against a sensitive position in the Port of Eilat in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement released on Monday, the Iraqi resistance announced that its forces targeted the military airbase of the Israeli regime in the Port of Eilat with two drones.

The resistance carried out the operation in support of the people of Gaza and in response to the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on the besieged strip.

Israeli news outlets also reported that the Iron Dome system has been activated in the city of Eilat in southern occupied Palestine.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out 243 operations against the Zionist regime since the beginning of the bloody war in Gaza in October last year.

So far, nearly 35,000 people, mostly children and women, have been killed in the enclave.

7129**4354

3 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .