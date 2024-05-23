Iraqi Resistance conducts fresh drone attacks at occupied Eilat Port

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued a statement on Thursday announcing that its forces have attacked a vital target in the Eilat Port in occupied Palestine.

The anti-Zionist operation was carried out in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, who are under brutal Israeli war, and in response to the crimes committed by the Tel Aviv regime.

Since the start of the al-Aqsa Storm operation on the 7th of last October, the occupied port of Eilat has been targeted several times by the Yemeni forces and the Islamic Resistance of Iraq to declare support for the oppressed people of Gaza.

The Zionist regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

3266**2050