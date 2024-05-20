Islamic Resistance of Iraq targets southern occupied Palestine

According to Al-Manar, the Islamic resistance of Iraq announced on Monday morning that a sensitive and vital target in the port of Eilat, southern occupied Palestine, has been targeted in a drone attack.

In another development, the Iraqi resistance in a statement announced on Sunday that to confront the occupation of the Zionist regime in support of the people of Gaza and in response to the killing of Palestinian civilians by the Zionists, the resistance forces targeted the military airbase of the Israeli regime in the Port of Eilat with a drone.

This group had targeted the key port in drone strikes in two operations on May 17-18.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi resistance media has reported drone attacks on targets in the occupied Syrian Golan and other occupied Palestinian territories.

9376**9417