May 22, 2024, 1:37 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85486150
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Malaysian FM in Iran’s embassy to sign book opened in memory of President Raisi

May 22, 2024, 1:37 PM
News ID: 85486150
Malaysian FM in Iran’s embassy to sign book opened in memory of President Raisi

Tehran, IRNA – Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan visited the Iranian Embassy in Malaysia on Wednesday to offer his condolences on behalf of Malaysians for the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

In a post on X, the top Malaysian diplomat also conveyed his condolences to Iran’s ambassador to Malaysia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi.

He had also signed a note of condolence on behalf of the Malaysian government for the passing of the two Iranian figures.

Over 40 high-ranking foreign delegations will attend the funeral ceremony of President Raisi and his companions on Wednesday afternoon.

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayer Leader Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and Governor of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati were returning from a dam opening ceremony in Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in mountainous areas in Varzaghan region. Two bodyguards, two pilots and a crew member were also killed in the incident.

7129**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .