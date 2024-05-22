Malaysian FM in Iran’s embassy to sign book opened in memory of President Raisi

In a post on X, the top Malaysian diplomat also conveyed his condolences to Iran’s ambassador to Malaysia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi.

He had also signed a note of condolence on behalf of the Malaysian government for the passing of the two Iranian figures.

Over 40 high-ranking foreign delegations will attend the funeral ceremony of President Raisi and his companions on Wednesday afternoon.

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayer Leader Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and Governor of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati were returning from a dam opening ceremony in Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in mountainous areas in Varzaghan region. Two bodyguards, two pilots and a crew member were also killed in the incident.

