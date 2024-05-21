Commemoration, burial ceremonies for Pres. Raisi, his companions

IRNA has cited the text of the announcement No.1 by the organization that states: It is brought to the notice of the honorable people of Iran, following the martyrdom of the servant of Imam Reza (AS), the servant of the people of Iran, beloved and popular President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his precious companions in the air crash on Sunday, while offering condolences to Imam Zaman (AS) and His eminent representative Ayatollah Khamenei, the commemoration and burial ceremonies of these martyrs will be held as follows:

1- A funeral ceremony in East Azarbaijan province on Tuesday at 9:30 in the morning in the city of Tabriz from Shohada Square to Mosalla.

2- A funeral ceremony in the city of Qom on Tuesday at 16:00 afternoon from the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) to Jamkaran Mosque.

3- Bidding farewell to the bodies of the martyrs on Tuesday at 21:00 at the Mosalla of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran.

4- Funeral prayers on the bodies of the martyrs and the burial procession with the presence of the people in Tehran at 7:30 on Wednesday morning from the University of Tehran toward the Azadi Square.

5- A ceremony honoring the martyrs with the presence of high-ranking foreign dignitories on Wednesday at 16:00 pm.

6 - The farewell ceremony of the warmhearted people of South Khorasan province with the beloved martyred president on Thursday from 8:00 in the morning in Birjand.

7- The funeral and burial ceremony of President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday noon at the holy city of Mashhad.

The above announcement highlighted other important points in order to facilitate the presence of people and lovers of the late president and his companions in the ceremonies bidding farewell to them, which are as follows.

1- Wednesday is declared an official holiday for the entire country.

2- In the provinces where martyrs' funerals are held, a decision regarding holiday is made with the discretion of honorable governors of those provinces.

3- All educational exams will remain canceled until the end of this week and the fresh date will be announced by the Ministry of Education.

