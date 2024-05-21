May 21, 2024, 4:54 PM
Supreme Leader to do prayers over bodies of president Raisi and companions

Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will do prayers over the bodies of late President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage. 

Ayatollah Khamenei will do the prayers in a ceremony in the University of Tehran at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday before a funeral procession in the capital city. 

Bodies of president Raisi and his companions were transferred to Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Tuesday after a funreal in northwestern city of Tabriz

The bodies will be flown to the holy city of Qom in central Iran for a procession before returning to Tehran later in the day. 

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayer Leader Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati were returning from a dam opening ceremony in Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in mountainous areas in Varzaghan region. 

Two bodyguards, two pilots and a crew member were also killed in the incident.

