Supreme Leader to do prayers over bodies of president Raisi and companions

Ayatollah Khamenei will do the prayers in a ceremony in the University of Tehran at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday before a funeral procession in the capital city.

Bodies of president Raisi and his companions were transferred to Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Tuesday after a funreal in northwestern city of Tabriz

The bodies will be flown to the holy city of Qom in central Iran for a procession before returning to Tehran later in the day.

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayer Leader Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati were returning from a dam opening ceremony in Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in mountainous areas in Varzaghan region.

Two bodyguards, two pilots and a crew member were also killed in the incident.

