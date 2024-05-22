Tajik deputy PM signs book opened in memory of president Raisi in Iran embassy

Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of Tajikistan, Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the country to offer his condolences over the tragic deaths of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and the other individuals who lost their lives in the crash.

The deputy prime minister of Tajikistan was among the ones who visited the Iranian Embassy in Dushanbe, expressed condolences and signed the Book of Condolence.

