'US complicit with Zionist regime in genocide of Palestinians, siege of Gaza Strip'

Abdul-Malik al-Houth made the remarks in a televised speech on Thursday, noting that It was the Americans who proposed to the Israeli regime the plan to attack the Rafah crossing and occupy it.

Americans are paying attention to the production of bombs that are strong and devastating to cities, and this shows their criminal and aggressive trait, he added.

Commenting on the Yemeni army's continued operation against Zionist ships or ships heading to the occupied territories or ships belonging to the companies that deal with the Zionist regime, he said that seven operations were carried out with 13 ballistic missiles in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean this week.

al-Houthi has earlier said, "There is no red line for us. We are gradually hitting sensitive strategic targets that affect the enemy and we will reach them by God's grace."

7129**2050