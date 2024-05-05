Failure of US-Zionist espionage network in Yemen

According to the official news agency of Yemen (Saba), a Yemeni security source reported that the country's intelligence agencies were able to thwart the American and Zionist regime's espionage operations.

According to this report, the security institutions of Yemen will announce the details of this conspiracy tomorrow, Monday.

This is despite the fact that the Yemeni army has targeted several American, British and Zionist ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in support of the resistance of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The forces of the Yemeni army have pledged to target the ships of this regime or the ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea until the Zionist regime does not stop its attacks on Gaza.

2050