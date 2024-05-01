Yemeni official urges aggressors not to play with fire

We possess far greater strategic stockpiles of deterrent weapons than you think, much more than you can imagine, in terms of quantity, variety, and quality, al-Houthi has written on his X, formerly Twitter.

The Yemeni official’s remarks come after the time of the moment of the Yemeni Armed Forces drone strike on the Cyclades vessel was released.

The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces announced on Tuesday morning that the country's military targeted two American destroyers and two Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean in a fresh operation in solidarity with Palestinians.

Israel’s assault on Gaza, which has martyred at least 34,500 people, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, began after Hamas launched a surprise operation dubbed "Al-Aqsa Storm" against the Zionist regime on October 7, 2023.

