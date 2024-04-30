Yemeni army releases moment of attack on Israeli ship

According to Yemen's al-Masira network, this ship, which was bound for occupied Palestinian ports, was attacked by several drones in the Red Sea early this morning.

The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces announced on Tuesday morning that the country's military targeted 2 American destroyers and 2 Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean in a fresh operation in solidarity with Palestinians.

We conducted military operations against enemy warships in the Red Sea, including 2 American destroyers, using a number of drones, Brigadier General Yahya Saree was quoted by Yemen’s Al-Masirah news channel.

While calling the operation successful, Saree said that Yemen’s Navy, Missile and Air Force conducted a joint operation in the Red Sea and the strike was accurate.

The spokesman added that the vessel Cyclades in the Red Sea and the MSC Orion in the Indian Ocean were also targeted using a deceptive and camouflaged method, saying the two vessels were heading to Eilat port in the occupied Palestinian territory.

He reiterated that Yemen’s military operations are in support of the oppressed people of Palestine and the defense of the country’s own sovereignty.

In the end, the spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces emphasized that the operations will continue as long as US-backed Israeli regime continues it siege on Gaza and goes ahead with its genocidal war there.

