Rockets fired toward occupied Palestine

Channel 12 an Israeli Television channel reported on Friday that several rockets have been launched from Lebanon towards the Israeli-occupied territories in Al-Jalil, north of occupied Palestine.

Also, Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of anti-terror fighters, revealed on Friday that they had attacked the Ovda Airbase, located in the southern occupied territories, approximately 40 kilometers north of the port city of Eilat.

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance said its forces had targeted the Israeli air force’s “aggressor squadron” housed at Ovda Airbase, using drones, as an act of solidarity with Gaza amidst ongoing Israeli genocidal war.

A few hours ago, the Islamic resistance of Iraq announced a drone attack on the Elifelet base of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine.

6125**9417