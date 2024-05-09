UN: 80,000 people displaced since beginning of Israeli attack on Rafah

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson of the United Nations, added on Thursday local time that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported that since Tuesday, when the ground operation of the Israeli army began in Rafah, about 80,000 people have been displaced.

"Most of these displaced people are looking for safety in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah," he added.

Haq pointed out that these areas lack the basic services needed to support civilians who need food, shelter and healthcare.

"No humanitarian aid - or fuel for our relief operations - has been able to enter through the Rafah crossing in recent days," Farhan Haq continued.

The UN deputy spokesperson said that the World Food Program (WFP) reports that its main warehouse in Gaza is now inaccessible.

