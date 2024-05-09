Iraqi resistance targets Israeli oil port, air base using missiles, drones

In a statement on Thursday, the Iraqi resistance said it targeted the Nevatim air base in Bir Al-Sabi at dawn on Thursday in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, which has been faced with a genocidal war by the Israeli regime since last October.

It said the attack was carried out using drones.

“The Islamic Resistance in Iraq confirms its continuation in striking the enemy's strongholds,” the statement read.

In a separate statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it targeted the Asqalan Oil Port in occupied Palestine on Thursday morning, using an Arqab advanced cruise missile.

Since the onset of the Israeli regime’s brutal war on Gaza, regional resistance groups, including Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have continuously targeted US and Israeli interests in the region.

