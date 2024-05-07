Iran ready to supply gas to Pakistan in sustainable manner: Envoy

Addressing the Meet the Press program at Karachi Press Club, Nourian expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the event, where both brotherly countries can exchange their viewpoints on bilateral relations.

He pointed to the official visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the three major Pakistani cities of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, he said it is not out of place to mention that the two nations of Iran and Pakistan have always stood with each other in sweet and bitter times and both have behaved like one soul in two bodies.

“Iran correctly understands Pakistan’s need for energy and is ready to supply the gas in a sustainable and sufficient manner to its neighboring country,” Nourian said.

“Lack of energy in Pakistan, as a developing country, has become a major obstacle for the economic development of this country, and we understand that the Pakistani industrialists and businessmen and even ordinary people consider energy supply as an indisputable issue.”

The envoy noted that Iran has recently increased the electricity export required in Baluchistan and Gwadar region up to 200 megawatts and will not spare any help for the economic development of Pakistan.

“We believe that new horizons have been opened for bilateral relations, and hopefully, with the implementation of these agreements, we will witness speedy economic growth and overcome the economic challenges of the two countries,” he said.

According to Nourian, both countries have vowed to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion annually and agreed to boost trade and energy cooperation, including on the gas pipeline deal that has faced delays due to technical and political reasons.

