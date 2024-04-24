Apr 25, 2024, 2:26 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85456210
T T
3 Persons

Tags

‘Islamabad axis of new equations in cultural world’

Apr 25, 2024, 2:26 AM
News ID: 85456210
‘Islamabad axis of new equations in cultural world’

Tehran, IRNA- Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili says his recent visit to Pakistan as part of President Ebrahim Raisi’s delegation was the beginning of a new chapter of cultural relations and cooperation with the eastern neighbor.

While referring to commonalities, especially in history and religion between Iran and Pakistan, Esmaili expressed determination to create a "new equation in the cultural world" so that new and stable alliances emerge in the field of common civilization.

The deep cultural relations between the two nations with the negotiations and achievements it had, show Tehran-Islamabad's determination to create a new axis in the cultural world, he said.

‘Islamabad axis of new equations in cultural world’

During the trip, Esmaili while meeting with the Pakistani cultural and film authorities, stressed the need for developing cultural exchanges, including the joint film production.

The roots of the cultural interests of the two nations are intertwined, the Iranian cultural minister said while holding a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Jamal Shah.

Reaching an understanding on the production of a joint film on Pakistan’s national poet, Iqbal Lahori was one of the fruitful results of the high-ranking Iranian delegation to Pakistan.

Iqbal was a poet, philosopher, politician and thinker, who wrote many poems in Persian and Urdu languages. He was the first to propose the idea of an independent Muslim state from erstwhile India, which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.

‘Islamabad axis of new equations in cultural world’

One of the eight cooperation documents signed during President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan was between the cultural ministers of the two countries.

4399

3 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .