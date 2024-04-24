‘Islamabad axis of new equations in cultural world’

While referring to commonalities, especially in history and religion between Iran and Pakistan, Esmaili expressed determination to create a "new equation in the cultural world" so that new and stable alliances emerge in the field of common civilization.

The deep cultural relations between the two nations with the negotiations and achievements it had, show Tehran-Islamabad's determination to create a new axis in the cultural world, he said.

During the trip, Esmaili while meeting with the Pakistani cultural and film authorities, stressed the need for developing cultural exchanges, including the joint film production.

The roots of the cultural interests of the two nations are intertwined, the Iranian cultural minister said while holding a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Jamal Shah.

Reaching an understanding on the production of a joint film on Pakistan’s national poet, Iqbal Lahori was one of the fruitful results of the high-ranking Iranian delegation to Pakistan.

Iqbal was a poet, philosopher, politician and thinker, who wrote many poems in Persian and Urdu languages. He was the first to propose the idea of an independent Muslim state from erstwhile India, which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.

One of the eight cooperation documents signed during President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan was between the cultural ministers of the two countries.

