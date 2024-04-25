President Raisi urges broadening ties with Asian countries

President Raisi made the remarks on Thursday morning after returning to Tehran from an official visit to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Referring to the official meetings with Pakistan’s authorities, Raisi said that they discussed strengthening cooperation in the energy and economic sectors by increasing commercial ties to $10 billion annually.

Also, he said that the barriers to expansion of cultural cooperation with Punjab, and Sindh states in Pakistan, which have great cultural and economic cooperation with Iran, were examined and agreed to be removed for enhancing ties.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, President Raisi attended the inauguration of a large and multi-purpose hydroelectric project implemented by an Iranian company with modern, high-level, and sophisticated technology.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has good capacities in various fields, including the export of technical and engineering services to neighboring and Asian countries, he added that the second issue of the trip to Sri Lanka was expansion of trade and economic cooperation with this country.

President Raisi highlighted the importance of this trip to the Asian countries in showing Iran's dignity and determination to develop relations with neighbors and independent nations.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a powerful country that can stand against enemies while also broadening ties with friendly countries.

