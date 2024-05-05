Pressures on Israel open up possibility for truce in Gaza: Iran FM

The talks and efforts worldwide and across the region and also the pressures exerted by the general public on the Israeli regime in international and regional arenas have opened up such a possibility, Amirabdollahian told reporters at the end of his meetings on the sidelines of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Banjul, Gambia.

On the OIC summit, Amirabdollahian said it focused on sustainable development in Islamic countries and the cessation of war in Gaza.

The foreign minister expressed hope that the rights of the Palestinians would be fulfilled and the grounds would be prepared for stopping war and genocide in Gaza.

To do so, the conditions should be created for sending humanitarian aid to the enclave and returning the Gazans to places they have lived, he added.

He further explained that the OIC meeting also supported South Africa’s November 2023 initiative to lodge a complaint to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel’s criminal acts in Gaza.

The foreign minister also said several agreements were reached in Banjul on coordination among all to help solve the current regional crisis.

