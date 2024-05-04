15th OIC summit kicks off in Gambia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is attending the event in Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, Banjul, Gambia.

Amirabdollahian will elaborate on Iran's positions regarding the developments in the Islamic world and regional and international issues, especially the Gaza war.

In this summit, which is held with the main theme of "enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue on sustainable development", participants from 57 Islamic nations will discuss various issues and challenges facing the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine and the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

Additionally, three documents, including the draft of the Palestinian resolution, the draft of the Banjul statement and the draft of the final document of the summit meeting will be presented to the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and then the summit for approval.

