Iran FM meets foreign counterparts, officials on sidelines of OIC summit

Amirabdollahian is representing Iran in the two-day OIC summit under the theme "Enhancing Unity and Solidarity Through Dialogue for Sustainable Development," where the 57-member bloc is focusing on issues and challenges being faced by the Muslim world.

The Palestinian issue and the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza are also on the top of agenda of the meeting in Banjul.

Iran-Turkiye FMs meeting

Amirabdollahian’s meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan focused on Tehran-Ankara relations as well as the Gaza war.

The meeting followed Amirabdollahian’s speech at the OIC summit, where he called on countries to cut diplomatic and economic ties with the Israeli regime to help stop the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Amirbdollahian hailed the recent decision of the Turkish government to sever economic and trade ties with the Zionist regime.

The top Iranian diplomat also reminded the necessity of a stronger and more active role of Islamic countries, especially Iran and Turkey, on the Palestinian issue.

Fidan, for his part, while expressing satisfaction on the meeting with Amirabdollahian, considered the development of relations with Iran in all fields as one of the important priorities of Turkey.

He also welcomed the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries at regional and international forums.

Iran FM meets Bangladeshi, Sudanese, Malian counterparts

Amirabdollahian held a separate meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammed Hasan Mahmud the same day.

They discussed Tehran-Dhaka relations as well as the latest developments in Palestine, including the Gaza war.

While appreciating the stance of the people and government of Bangladesh on the issue of Palestine, Amirabdollahian emphasized the importance of interaction and coordination between major Islamic countries in supporting the Palestinians and confronting the crimes of the Zionist regime.

The top Bangladeshi diplomat called the principled and decisive position of Iran in support of the Palestinian people valuable and admirable. He echoed Amirabdollahian’s call for coordinated actions by Islamic countries against the Israeli crimes in Gaza

Following his meeting with Hasan Mahmud, the Iranian foreign minister also held talks with his Sudanese counterpart Hussein Awad and discussed regional and international issues.

Amirabdollahian also met with Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mali and discussed a wide range of issue of bilateral and international importance.

Iran FM meets OIC Secretary General

Amirabdollahian also met with Hissein Brahim Taha, a Chadian politician and diplomat who is the 12th and current Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

According to IRNA's correspondent, Amirabdollahian’s had his last meeting with Taha in 2023 during an emergency OIC meeting in Jeddah. But, the OIC Secretary General has been in regular contact with the Iranian foreign minister since the Israeli terrorist attack on the Iranian embassy building in Damascus, report said.

Iran-Gambia FMs meeting

The Iranian Foreign Minister held a separate meeting with his Gambian counterpart in Banjul, late on Saturday.

According to IRNA's correspondent accompanying the Iranian delegation, Amirabdollahian and Tangara discussed bilateral cooperation and international issues.

The top Iranian diplomat thanked the Gambia for successfully hosting the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The West African nation will take over the chairmanship of the meeting from Saudi Arabia for three years at the end of summit on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, the top Iranian diplomat held separate talks with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia on the sidelines of the OIC summit. His meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan and Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry lasted for more than two hours.

