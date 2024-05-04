Iranian, Turkish FMs meet on sidelines of OIC summit

The meeting, which focused on Tehran-Ankara relations as well as the Gaza war, took place on Saturday after Amirabdollahian made his speech at the OIC summit, where he called on countries to cut diplomatic and economic ties with the Israeli regime to help stop the genocide in Gaza.

Amirbdollahian hailed the recent decision of the Turkish government to sever economic and trade ties with the Zionist regime.

The top Iranian diplomat reminded the necessity of a stronger and more active role of Islamic countries, especially Iran and Turkey, for the Palestinian issue.

Fidan, while expressing his satisfaction with this meeting, considered the development of relations with Iran in all fields as one of the important priorities of Turkey and welcomed the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries at regional and international forums.

Iran FM meets his Bangladeshi, Sudanese counterparts

Amirabdollahian held a separate meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammed Hasan Mahmud the same day.

They discussed Tehran-Dhaka relations as well as developments in Palestine, including the Gaza war.

While appreciating stance of the people and government of Bangladesh on the issue of Palestine, Amirabdollahian emphasized the importance of interaction and coordination between major Islamic countries in supporting the Palestinians and confronting the crimes of the Zionist regime.

The top Bangladeshi diplomat called the principled and decisive position of Iran in support of the Palestinian people valuable and admirable. He echoed Amirabdollahian’s call for coordinated actions by Islamic countries against the Israeli crimes in Gaza

Following his meeting with Mohammed Hasan Mahmud, the Iranian foreign minister also held talks with his Sudanese counterpart Hussein Awad.

Earlier in the day, the top Iranian diplomat held separate talks with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia on the sidelines of the OIC summit.

4194**4399