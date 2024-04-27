UN says rubble removal in Gaza may take 14 yrs

It is estimated that 37 million metric tons of debris has been left in Gaza, the RT Arabic quoted Pehr Lodhammar, the senior officer at the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS), as saying on Friday.

"We're talking about 14 years of work with 100 trucks," the foreign media reported from the UN officer.

At least, 10% of the ordnance found in Gaza is unexploded which is a permanent threat to the people, to the rescue teams, and to the laborers who are removing debris, the officer added.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army have been bombarding the Gaza Strip. The war in the enclave has killed over 34,000 mostly women and children.

In a related development, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees has said 75% of displaced Gazans, that is about 1.7 million people, have had to flee several times in search of relative safety amid incessant Israeli airstrikes and shelling across the besieged Palestinian Strip.

1483**9417