Iran UN envoy: Only way to return security to region is to end Israel's destabilizing activities

"The humanitarian situation in Syria is still dire. Syrian people are suffering from deep economic challenges. According to the latest UN report, 16.7 million people, which is nearly 70% of the Syrian population, are in urgent need of humanitarian aid. The current level of funding allocated to address the humanitarian crisis in Syria is alarming," Iravani said addressing the United Nations Security Council meeting titled: 'The situation in the Middle East: (Syria)'.

The full text of Iravani's statement at the UN Security Council is as follows:

Madam President,

We thank the Secretary-General and take note of his remarks. We also thank those members of the Council who condemned the Israeli armed attacks against our diplomatic premises in Syria and acknowledged Iran’s inherent right to respond to such horrific attacks.

Madam President,

As we informed in our letter last night, in response to the Israeli regime's recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attacks on 1st April 2024 against Iranian diplomatic premises, in defiance of Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran carried out a series of military strikes on Israeli military objectives with dozens of missiles and drones.

Iran's operation was entirely in the exercise of Iran’s inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations and recognized by international law.

This concluded action was necessary and proportionate. It was precise and only targeted military objectives, and carried out carefully to minimize the potential for escalation and prevent civilian harm.

Madam President,

Regrettably, in this Chamber, certain members of the Council, including the US, the UK, and France have chosen once again to turn a blind eye to reality and overlook the root causes contributing to the current situation.

In hypocritical behavior, these three countries falsely blamed and accused Iran without considering their own failures to uphold their international commitments to peace and security in the region.

They made unsuccessful attempts to use lies, manipulate the narrative, spread disinformation, and engage in a destructive blame game. All the while, they deliberately disregarded Iran's inherent right to respond to the violation of a fundamental principle of international law: the inviolability of diplomatic representatives and premises. Moreover, they ignored the underlying root causes of the current situation in the region.

Madam President,

For over six months now, these countries, especially the United States have shielded Israel from any responsibility for the Gaza massacre.

While they have denied Iran’s inherent right to self-defense against the Israeli armed attacks on our diplomatic premises, at the same time, they shamefully justified the Israeli massacre and genocide against the defenseless Palestinian people under the pretext of self-defense.

They made a cynical attempt to justify and cover up the atrocities of the Israeli regime against the people of Palestine by arbitrary and misleading interpretations of self-defense.

Madam President,

Following the Israeli regime's cowardly terrorist and armed attack against our diplomatic premises in Damascus the Syrian Arab Republic, on the first of April, we notified the UN Security Council and Secretary-General of such international wrongful acts as well as of Iran’s inherent right under international law to respond to such terrorist armed attacks (A/78/838-S/2024/281).

Also, in a phone conversation with the UN Secretary-General on 2nd April, Iran’s Foreign Minister discussed the situation and called for taking appropriate action and strong condemnation from the international community for this horrific crime.

We called upon the Security Council to strongly denounce this unjustified criminal and terrorist act, taking decisive and appropriate measures to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly and prevent the recurrence of such horrible crimes against the diplomatic premises of any member state.

Regrettably, the Security Council has failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security.

Russia proposed a press statement to denounce this atrocious act, which was backed by China, Algeria, and many members, but was blocked by the US, UK, and France. Faced with such circumstances, the Islamic Republic of Iran had no choice but to exercise its inherent right to self-defense under international law.

Madam President,

The root causes of the current situation are clear to all. From the start of the Israeli war against Palestinian people in Gaza, more than 34 thousand civilians, two-thirds of them children and women have been killed.

All civilian infrastructures have been targeted and destroyed by Israel; even humanitarian workers have not been immune from the military attacks of this rough regime.

The absence of accountability and the Council’s inaction face with the Israeli genocide and war crimes against the Palestinian people has only emboldened this regime to continue its violations unchecked. The US and its allies have blocked the Security Council for over six months, protecting Israel from accountability for the Gaza massacre.

They not only avoid condemning Israel for these atrocities but also actively try to cover up them. Their sole priority is supporting and defending Israel, regardless of the consequences and at all costs. Despite international pressure and UNSC resolutions calling for a ceasefire, Israel has defied these resolutions. Rather, its focus remains on committing more atrocious crimes, showing no regard for international legal obligations.

Madam President,

This lawless regime has committed many atrocious crimes against our people. This regime blatantly and openly admitted its responsibility for the terrorist and destructive operations committed against Iranian officials, scientists, and civilians, and sabotage against our peaceful nuclear infrastructure in recent years.

This Israeli regime even made explicit threats to use nuclear weapons against a sovereign member state of the United Nations. This terrorist regime is responsible for all criminal and terrorist acts committed against Iran and must bear the consequences.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has warned time and again about the repercussions of malicious activities of the regime on regional and international peace and security. Iran has exercised maximum restraint. Now, it is time for the occupying regime to bear full responsibility for its consequences. This regime cannot evade accountability.

Madam President,

Israel's ongoing destabilized and irresponsible actions and atrocities against the nations in the region are a real threat to regional and international peace and security.

The Israeli Prime Minister's policy seeks to expand and escalate the conflict in the region to stay in power. The members of the Security Council must not allow such an august body, the Security Council to be held hostage to the ambitions of such a belligerent regime.

It is time for the Security Council to shoulder its responsibility and address the real threat to international peace and security. The Security Council must promptly fulfill its duty under Chapter 7 of the Charter in response to Israel's reckless defiance.

It must take urgent and punitive measures to compel this regime to stop its genocide and massacre against the people of Gaza and uphold its obligations especially fully implement the UNSC resolutions and legally binding orders of the International Court of Justice.

Madam President,

As a responsible Member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, reaffirms once more its commitment to the maintenance of international peace and security.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates its consistent position that it does not seek escalation or war in the region.

While warning about any further military provocations by the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering determination to defend its people, national security and interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity against any threat or acts of aggression and to respond to any such threat or aggressions vigorously and in accordance with international law. The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise this right when required.

Madam President,

Iran has no intention of engaging in conflict with the US in the region. We demonstrated our commitment to peace by exercising our restraint about involving the US Army in intercepting Iranian drones and missiles bound for military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories. This underscores our dedication to de-escalating tensions and avoiding the expansion of conflict.

However, if the US initiates military operations against Iran, its citizens, or its security and interests, Iran will use its inherent right to respond proportionately.

I thank you

