Israeli regime root cause of all tensions in region: Iran FM

FM Amirabdollahian made the remark in a phone conversation with Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal Paulo Rangel on Saturday morning, when the two sides discussed issues of mutual interests as well as regional issues, in particular the recent developments in Palestine.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed congratulations on the formation of the new government in Portugal and Paulo Rangel’s appointment as foreign minister and referred to amicable and long-standing ties between the two countries.

Amirabdollahian also pointed to the need for the end of Israeli war and genocide in Gaza as well as respect for the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Rangel, for his part, underlined the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, saying that the Portuguese government will support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, urging all regional states to help pursue de-escalation in the region.

The two sides also discussed a seized Portuguese-flagged ship linked to the Israeli regime. Amirabdollahian emphasized that Tehran seriously gives importance to the release of crews of the vessel, noting that Iran announced the relevant ambassadors about their consular services and freedom.

