Yemen confirms downing of US-made aircraft: Report

Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen’s Ansrarullah resistance movement, reported early on Saturday that the country’s “Air Defense successfully downed US-made MQ-9 aircraft in Sa’adah province.”

In a related development, Ansrarullah said on Saturday that their missiles hit the Andromeda Star oil tanker in the Red Sea, Reuters reported.

Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, said in a statement that this series of operations was carried out in support of the the oppressed Palestinian nation.

The Zionist regime waged a brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 last year after Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

The regime has not only failed to bring the Palestinian resistance to its knees in the battleground, but it is also suffering a strategic defeat amid international outrage over its war of genocide in Gaza.

