Iran FM spokesman mocks freedom of speech in US

Suppression of the students of Texas University for their protests against the US support for the Zionist crimes in the Gaza Strip is a “disgrace”, the spokesman said on his X account on Thursday.

The Zionist regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people. Since the start of the war in Gaza, over 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza.

In recent days, American universities have become scenes of police crackdowns against student protestors who support the Palestinians and demand the genocide in Gaza be stopped.

