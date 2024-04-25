Apr 25, 2024, 8:20 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85456963
T T
8 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Iran FM spokesman mocks freedom of speech in US

Apr 25, 2024, 8:20 PM
News ID: 85456963
Iran FM spokesman mocks freedom of speech in US

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has posted images of students, including schoolgirls, being suppressed by the US police, sarcastically referring to them as “another angle of freedom of expression and respect for women’s rights in the US”.

Suppression of the students of Texas University for their protests against the US support for the Zionist crimes in the Gaza Strip is a “disgrace”, the spokesman said on his X account on Thursday.

The Zionist regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people. Since the start of the war in Gaza, over 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza.

In recent days, American universities have become scenes of police crackdowns against student protestors who support the Palestinians and demand the genocide in Gaza be stopped. 

Iran FM spokesman mocks freedom of speech in US

9341**9417

8 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .