US keeps adopting miscalculated stance toward Iran: Foreign Ministry

The ministry made the comments in a statement it issued on Wednesday on the 44th anniversary of a failed US military operation in Iran’s central Tabas Desert.

The US launched the operation to release its embassy staff held following the 1979 takeover of the diplomatic mission by Iranian students who called the embassy the den of espionage. The operation however failed as a severe sandstorm struck Tabas Desert.

The Foreign Ministry statement said that the “historic defeat” of the US happened with the help of God.

Some 44 years have passed since that defeat, yet the US has remained stubborn and continues to adopt a miscalculated stance in interaction with the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people, the ministry added.

It said that cruel sanctions as well as the maximum pressure campaign in various fields are continuing with the aim of dealing a blow to stability and security of Iran and hinder its progress.

