US court summons 133 pro-Palestine university students

American universities have become scenes of police crackdowns against student protestors. Meanwhile, the Israeli regime, with military, political, and financial support from the Biden administration, continues its crimes against defenseless Palestinians during the past 200 days.

Also, similar protests have also erupted at other American universities, including Yale and Colombia. The New York University claims that it requested assistance from the New York Police Department, who then called on the protestors to leave calmly. Some students were still arrested.

Just last week, over 100 students were detained by US police at Colombia University after staff members called for police intervention.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, more than 34,000 people, mostly women and children, have lost their lives in the enclave.

Despite Washington’s verbal support for oppressed Palestine, it continues to provide unwavering support for the Israeli regime. Recently, it even vetoed a widely backed United Nations resolution aimed at granting full membership to Palestine in the UN.

