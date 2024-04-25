Iran says White House must stop support for Zionist “war crimes”

Writing on his official X account on Thursday, Amirabdollahian referred to the suppression and harsh treatment of the US police and security forces against professors and students protesting the genocide and war crimes of the Zionist regime in various universities of this country, noting that the public opinion of the world is deeply worried and disgusted by this suppression.

He further said that this repression is taking place in line with the continuation of Washington's full-fledged support for the Zionist regime and clearly shows the dual policy and contradictory behavior of the US government towards freedom of expression.

The foreign minister also touched upon the discovery of mass graves in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip which has spurred more global disgust towards the Zionist regime and its supporters.

