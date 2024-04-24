Iran urges US to respect students' legal demands

"News reports related to the widespread suppression and arrest of students from American universities by the police in this country because of their support for the Palestinian people are a violent breach of the right to vote, freedom of expression, and human rights, causing concern among public opinion worldwide," Kanaani wrote in his X account on Wednesday.

"It is necessary for the US government, while adhering to its human rights obligations, to guarantee the freedom of expression and assembly of university students and professors and to respect their legal demands and rights," he added.

"By creating an atmosphere of suffocation and silencing protesters, the supportive and primary role of the American government for the Zionist regime’s genocide of Palestinians will not be erased," he noted.

According to Reuters, over a hundred people were arrested in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Yale University in Connecticut and New York University in Manhattan on Monday.

