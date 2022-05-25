Iran: Abu Akleh, victim of inaction of int’l community on Israel’s crimes

Zahra Ershadi made the remarks at the UN before the Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on the Protection of Journalists held in New York on Tuesday (May 24).

Shireen Abu Akleh was another victim of global community’s inaction on the war crimes and continuous terrorism committed by the Zionist regime of Israel against the Palestinian people.

“Nowadays, we are witnessing yet another heinous crime committed against the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime,” the ambassador noted.

Below is the full text of Ershadi’s remarks at the UN meeting:

Madame President,

I am grateful to Ireland for organizing today’s discussion on the Protection of Journalists. I would also like to thank the briefers for the insightful remarks.

We emphasize the importance of protecting civilians in armed conflicts, including journalists, media professionals, and associated personnel, and call on all parties to an armed conflict to fully comply with their international law obligations.

Unfortunately, the rise in violence, intimidation, and harassment directed at journalists in armed conflict in many parts of the world, in particular deliberate attacks in violation of international humanitarian law, has reached a tipping point.

In the meantime, impunity for war crimes committed against journalists in armed conflict has posed a serious threat to their safety and protection. In this regard, we emphasize the necessity of strengthening UN action toward protecting journalists and ensuring accountability for crimes committed against them in situations of armed conflict.

Madame President

Nowadays, we are witnessing yet another heinous crime committed against the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime. Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian journalist was murdered in cold blood by the occupying forces in Jenin in occupied Palestine. She was a courageous voice for her people and a national symbol of truth and resilience in the face of a cruel occupation and injustice that the Palestinian people have endured for far too long. Israel’s assassination of Shireen is part of its longstanding, well-documented war of harassment, intimidation and violence against journalists aiming at covering up its crimes perpetrated against Palestinians in grave breach of relevant international laws and norms.

She is also yet another victim of the international community’s inaction in the face of continuous Israeli war crimes and terrorism against the Palestinian people.

We call on the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to take urgent action to put an end to Israel’s impunity, ensure protection for the Palestinian people, and pursue measures to hold this regime accountable for the most international crimes committed throughout the decades.

In conclusion, we restate our consistent position that issues of human rights including the protection of journalists are the responsibility of the General Assembly and other relevant UN organs. The Security Council should only address this issue when it is directly related to the maintenance of international peace and security.

I thank you Madam President.

