Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the assassination of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli security forces, by signing her memorial notebook at the Embassy of Palestine in Tehran.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by the Israeli army while reporting on a raid by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

6125**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish