Iran urges int'l community to make stand against Israel's 'unspeakable crimes'

"How can one expect the blood-thirsty Israeli regime which headshots journalists to respect their dead bodies?" Gharibabadi asked in a Twitter message on Saturday.

"Enjoying the United States’ unwavering support for decades, the regime’s unspeakable crimes will continue with no end in sight – unless the intl. community makes a stand!" he added.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei urged the Arab World to take serious political decision against the Zionist regime's crimes in the Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile, 65 foreign media journalists based in Tehran in a statement condemned the killing of the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Shireen Abu Akle, 51, has been a respected reporter who has covered events in Palestine for more than two decades.

Abu Akle entered millions of Arab homes every day through the Al Jazeera channel, talking about the latest developments in the occupied territories.

