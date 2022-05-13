Iran asks for UN urgent action to end Israel's criminal acts

Mohammad Reza Sahraei said that nowadays "we are witnesses to the occurrence of new crimes by Israel against the Palestinian nation, such as assassinating Ms. Shireen Abu Akle, the senior Palestinian journalist in Jenin Palestinian Refugee Camp, quite brutally".

The Iranian diplomat said that Shireen Abu Akle was the brave sound of the Palestinian nation and the symbol of their resistance and steadfastness against the unjust usurper nature of the occupiers that has lasted for too long.

He said that the terrorist act of assassinating Abu Akle by Israel was part of a long war and intimidation and brutality against journalists, and its intention is concealing the criminal acts of that usurper regime against the Palestinians, which is broad violation of the international laws and norms.

